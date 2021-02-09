Image Source : FILE/PTI Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Kolkata as pilot notices 'caution message'

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Kolkata on Tuesday as the pilot noticed a "caution message". The Guwahati-Bengaluru 6E-291 flight landed safely at Kolkata after following all standard operating procedures, the airline said.

Passengers were accommodated in another aircraft for their onward journey to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the previous aircraft is being inspected. The airline said it was not an emergency landing but a priority landing.

