Indian Railways to offer 3% discount on digital unreserved ticket purchase via RailOne app from Jan 14 The Railway Ministry has announced a 3 per cent discount for passengers booking unreserved tickets on the RailOne app using any digital payment mode between January and July 2026. This offer comes in addition to the existing R wallet cashback.

New Delhi:

The Railway Ministry has unveiled a fresh incentive to boost digital transactions for unreserved ticket bookings. As per details, passengers using the RailOne app to purchase unreserved tickets through any digital payment mode will receive a 3 per cent discount from January 14 to July 14, 2026. This new offer expands the existing benefit that currently gives 3 per cent cashback only on R wallet payments made through the app.

According to a ministry letter dated December 30, 2026, addressed to the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), necessary software updates must be rolled out to enable the discount feature. The communication stated, "In order to proliferate digital booking, it has been decided to provide a discount of 3 per cent while booking unreserved tickets through all digital payment modes on the RailOne app."

"The proposal of a 3 per cent discount shall be in force during the period 14.01.2026 to 14.07.2026. CRIS shall furnish the feedback on this proposal in May for further examination," the ministry further added. Officials clarified that the existing 3 per cent cashback for R wallet transactions will continue unchanged.

Discount applicable only on RailOne App

Officials also highlighted that this benefit is exclusive to the RailOne app. An official explained, "In the existing system, 3 per cent cashback is offered to prospective passengers who purchase unreserved tickets on the RailOne App and make payments through R-wallet. However, in the new offer, 3 per cent discount will be given to the purchasers of unreserved tickets on RailOne through all digital payment mode." The offer will not be applicable on any other platform used for online booking of unreserved tickets.

Indian Railways plans to double originating train capacity

The Railway Ministry recently said that to keep up with the rapid and sustained growth in travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled in the next five years. It added that the current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented so as to meet the requirements of the upcoming years.

Highlighting actions needed for doubling the originating capacity by the year 2030, it plans to augment the current terminals with additional platforms, identify and create new terminals in and around the urban area, construct maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes and increase the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, among others.

