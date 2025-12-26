Good news for travellers: Indian Railways plans to double train capacity in major cities; check list Indian Railways has announced a major expansion plan to double the originating capacity of trains in the country's biggest cities by 2030. The project aims to add terminals, enhance maintenance facilities, upgrade signalling systems and strengthen suburban as well as long-distance networks.

New Delhi:

The Indian Railways is gearing up for one of its biggest infrastructure expansions as rising passenger demand continues to push major city networks to their limits. To address this surge, the Railways has outlined a comprehensive plan to double the originating capacity of trains in major urban centres over the next five years, with the full-scale upgrade targeted for completion by 2030. As per an official release, the plan aims to significantly strengthen existing infrastructure while creating new terminals to handle the rapid growth in travel demand. Each major city will see an assessment of current limitations and potential for expansion.

The upgrade blueprint includes:

Augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities.

Identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area.

Maintenance facilities, including mega coaching complexes.

Increasing the sectional capacity with traffic facility works, signaling upgradation, and multitracking required for handling increased trains at various points.

Officials emphasised that adjacent stations will also be strengthened to ensure balanced load distribution. For instance, Pune's expansion plan includes Hadapsar, Khadki and Alandi, along with capacity enhancements at Pune station.

List of cities under consideration:

(Image Source : PIB)Indian Railways plans to double train capacity in these cities.

Blueprint for suburban and non-suburban networks

The upcoming capacity augmentation covers both suburban and long-distance networks. Since both segments have unique operational needs, customised planning is underway for 48 major cities. The blueprint considers works that are proposed, sanctioned or already in progress to ensure a steady increase in train-handling capability. The Railway Ministry aims for progressive improvements over the next five years, allowing cities to benefit even before the 2030 deadline. All actions will be classified under immediate, short-term and long-term categories for seamless execution.

Zonal Railways to expand capacity across divisions

The Railways has instructed all Zonal Railways to take a holistic approach while planning upgrades. This means not only terminals but also sectional bottlenecks, operational constraints, yards, and smaller stations will be addressed to ensure efficiency throughout the network. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We are expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion. This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity."

