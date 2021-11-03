Good news! Indian Railways to operate special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja | Check list here

Diwali-Chhath Puja Special Trains: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations, Indian Railways have announced the operation of several special trains.
This special arrangement is made for the passengers traveling to their native places to celebrate festivals with their families.
Besides special trains and augmentation of coaches in regular trains, crowd management at major stations is prioritized to ensure berth availability during this festive rush.
In order to clear the extra rush of passsengers during Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, Northern Railway has planned to run several festival special trains in addition to normal trains.