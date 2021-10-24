Follow us on Image Source : PTI IRCTC Alert! Indian Railways to resume on-board catering services, provide bed linens and blankets soon

Indian Railways is likely to soon resume on-board catering services and other amenities for passengers. According to reports, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) the state-run company that provides services like ticketing, and tourism services to the Indian Railways, is expected to restore on-board catering services and other amenities soon.

As per IRCTC sources, Railways is considering resuming the services, which were suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sources further claimed that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will convene a meeting next week wherein a decision on resuming services related to onboard kitchen and catering services, providing bedrolls and blanket, might be taken.

The decision to resume such services is likely due to high demand from travelers and even railway personnel for these basic facilities onboard passenger trains.

Since March 2020, the railways had suspended food catering business and other services, such as providing bedrolls, blankets, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 pandemic-triggered lockdown. The suspension of catering services also affected the employment of lakhs of people.

Later, in August 2021, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) resumed the e-Catering services.

According to the report, Railways also conducted a survey around its catering services. The survey conducted among 20,000 passengers found that 80% preferred cooked food over packaged meals.

More than 500 restaurants, including Comesum, Domino’s, Railrestro, Zoop, Relfood, Garg Rajdhani online food, Yatri’s, Rail Recipe are available on the IRCTC website.

How to place a food order through IRCTC’s official website:

Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further

Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets, and quick service restaurants available there.

Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery.

Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.

