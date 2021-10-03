Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). IRCTC to launch special tourist train for exploring 5 North Eastern States.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch a special tourist train for exploring five North Eastern States under the initiative Dekho Apna Desh. The 14 nights and 15 days trains not only will take passengers to places that are not just far from the madding crowd but also to untouched, unexplored and unimaginable areas. Be ready to travel on Dekho Apna Desh AC Deluxe Tourist Train on a wonderful tour of northeast discovery beyond Guwahati, an IRCTC official said.

According to an IRCTC official, the company has planned to operate a special tourist train first time in the North eastern state of the country. This journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station and will cover five prominent states in northeastern India, including destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga and Johnhart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya. Tourists can board this train at Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna Railway stations.

The train will depart from Delhi Safdarjung Station on 26 November. The tour has been designed keeping in mind the interest of every kind of traveller. To give full fun with adventure, a Jungle Safari in Kaziranga National Park in Assam and a track on the Root Bridge in Meghalaya is included in the package.

Travellers on this train will also get a chance to visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam and Tripur Sundari Temple in Tripura, said the IRCTC official.

According to the official, for nature lovers, a tour over the Brahmaputra River and a tour of the tea gardens in Assam has also been planned. History enthusiasts can have fun visiting the Una Koti Sculptures and Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal Palace in Tripura.

According to IRCTC, the tour price starts from Rs 85,495 per person for 2 AC and Rs 1,02,430 per person for 1AC. Government/PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Passengers will be provided deluxe class facilities like delicious food, a tour of tourist places by air-conditioned buses, accommodation in deluxe hotels, a guide and insurance among others.

During the entire duration of the journey, the IRCTC team will take care of all protocols, related to hygiene and health, and ensure a safe and worry-free experience by maintaining social distancing at all times.

To book this journey, it will be mandatory for every passenger to have taken both doses of the COVID vaccine. Bharat-Darshan is a joint project of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, which organises the world's most comfortable tour packages from time to time. Its purpose is to introduce the culture of different parts of the country to those people who are deprived of tourism due to any reason.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News