Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights Kavach’s key role in ensuring safety during dense fog | VIDEO

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during inspection of the working of 'Kavach'—Indian Railways Indigenous Train Protection System.

Amid dense fog in northern India, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the advanced capabilities of the ‘Kavach’ system, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology developed indigenously. In a post on X, Vaishnav said, “Dense fog outside. Kavach shows the signal right inside the cab. The pilot doesn’t have to look outside for the signal.”

What is a ‘Kavach’?

Developed by the Ministry of Railways, the Kavach is an ATP system designed to improve train safety and efficiency.

Function : The Kavach assists loco pilots by displaying signals in the train and automatically applying the brakes if the pilot fails to do so.

: The Kavach assists loco pilots by displaying signals in the train and automatically applying the brakes if the pilot fails to do so. Adjustable weather conditions : The system ensures that the train operates smoothly even in extreme weather conditions such as fog.

: The system ensures that the train operates smoothly even in extreme weather conditions such as fog. Implementation history: Field testing began in February 2016, and by 2018-19, three companies were approved to deliver Kavach version 3.2 after rigorous testing and safety certification.

Effect of Kavach on train performance

The Railways detailed the role of the Kavach in improving safety and operational efficiency:

Automatic braking : Prevent accidents by initiating automatic braking while maintaining the speed limit.

: Prevent accidents by initiating automatic braking while maintaining the speed limit. Widespread use : Plans are underway to equip 10,000 engines with shields.

: Plans are underway to equip 10,000 engines with shields. Technological advances: Currently, 69 loco sheds are ready for installation, and more than 9,000 engineers, workers and technicians have been trained in Kavach technology.

Expenditure and investment

Track-side costs : Approximately Rs 50 lakh per km.

: Approximately Rs 50 lakh per km. Locomotive equipment costs : Around Rs 80 lakh per locomotive.

: Around Rs 80 lakh per locomotive. Funding: So far, Rs 1,547 crore has been invested, with an allocation of Rs 1,112.57 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Plans for the future of the Kavach

To expand Kavach’s implementation, Indian Railways is conducting trials with additional Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to increase capacity. Currently, three OEMs are approved for supply.

With its advanced safety features and capability to operate seamlessly during inclement weather, Kavach is poised to revolutionize train operations across India.

