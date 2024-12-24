Indian Railways to launch sleeper train with heater, Vande Bharat Express for Kashmir| Check features, routes

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RAILMININDIA Indian Railways to launch heated sleeper train, Vande Bharat Express, for Kashmir

The Indian Railways is set to transform travel in Jammu and Kashmir by launching two new trains. A centrally heated sleeper train and a specialised Vande Bharat Express are expected to start operations soon, further improving connectivity and comfort for passengers.

Central heated sleeper trains: New Delhi to Srinagar

A centrally heated sleeper train is being planned to connect New Delhi and Srinagar. Key features include:

Traveling time : 13 hours over majestic mountains and crossing the spectacular Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres.

: 13 hours over majestic mountains and crossing the spectacular Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres. Luxurious comfort: The train will cater to passengers with high-end amenities but will not include second-class sleeper coaches.

Contrary to speculation, the Vande Bharat sleeper service will not debut on this route for now.

Vande Bharat Express: Katra to Baramulla route

For the 246-km Katra-Baramulla stretch, the Indian Railways will introduce an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express with chair car seating.

Special features:

Silicone heating pads used to prevent freezing.

Toilet with hot air circulating through specially designed ducts.

The windshield of the Loco Pilot is equipped with heating elements to prevent freezing at sub-zero temperatures.

Reduced travel time: The train will complete the journey in just three-and-a-half hours, a significant improvement over the current 10-hour bus journey.

Baramulla railway station, 57 km from Srinagar, will benefit from this new service.

Easy connectivity for travelers and tourists

Katra, a major pilgrimage hub as the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, already has a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express service to New Delhi. The new Vande Bharat on the Katra-Baramulla route will allow seamless connectivity for passengers.

Convenient transfers: Passengers can travel from New Delhi to Katra on the existing Vande Bharat Express and transfer to the new train to reach Srinagar or Baramulla.

Launch timeline

The Katra-Baramulla Vande Bharat service is expected to become operational by late next month, offering a faster, more comfortable travel option for residents, pilgrims, and tourists.

