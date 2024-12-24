Indian Railways to launch sleeper train with heater, Vande Bharat Express for Kashmir| Check features, routes

The Indian Railways is set to transform travel in Jammu and Kashmir by launching two new trains. A centrally heated sleeper train and a specialised Vande Bharat Express are expected to start operations soon, further improving connectivity and comfort for passengers.
Central heated sleeper trains: New Delhi to Srinagar
A centrally heated sleeper train is being planned to connect New Delhi and Srinagar. Key features include:
- Traveling time: 13 hours over majestic mountains and crossing the spectacular Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres.
- Luxurious comfort: The train will cater to passengers with high-end amenities but will not include second-class sleeper coaches.
Contrary to speculation, the Vande Bharat sleeper service will not debut on this route for now.
Vande Bharat Express: Katra to Baramulla route
For the 246-km Katra-Baramulla stretch, the Indian Railways will introduce an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express with chair car seating.
Special features:
- Silicone heating pads used to prevent freezing.
- Toilet with hot air circulating through specially designed ducts.
- The windshield of the Loco Pilot is equipped with heating elements to prevent freezing at sub-zero temperatures.
- Reduced travel time: The train will complete the journey in just three-and-a-half hours, a significant improvement over the current 10-hour bus journey.
Baramulla railway station, 57 km from Srinagar, will benefit from this new service.
Easy connectivity for travelers and tourists
Katra, a major pilgrimage hub as the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, already has a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express service to New Delhi. The new Vande Bharat on the Katra-Baramulla route will allow seamless connectivity for passengers.
Convenient transfers: Passengers can travel from New Delhi to Katra on the existing Vande Bharat Express and transfer to the new train to reach Srinagar or Baramulla.
Launch timeline
The Katra-Baramulla Vande Bharat service is expected to become operational by late next month, offering a faster, more comfortable travel option for residents, pilgrims, and tourists.
