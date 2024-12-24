Tuesday, December 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Indian Railways to launch sleeper train with heater, Vande Bharat Express for Kashmir| Check features, routes

Indian Railways to launch sleeper train with heater, Vande Bharat Express for Kashmir| Check features, routes

Indian Railways to introduce two innovative train services to enhance Jammu & Kashmir connectivity: a centrally heated sleeper train between New Delhi and Srinagar and a special Vande Bharat Express for the Katra-Baramulla route. Check features, routes, and launch details.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Katra (J&K) Published : Dec 24, 2024 10:03 IST, Updated : Dec 24, 2024 10:11 IST
Indian Railways Vande Bharat Express sleeper train
Image Source : X/@RAILMININDIA Indian Railways to launch heated sleeper train, Vande Bharat Express, for Kashmir

The Indian Railways is set to transform travel in Jammu and Kashmir by launching two new trains. A centrally heated sleeper train and a specialised Vande Bharat Express are expected to start operations soon, further improving connectivity and comfort for passengers.

Central heated sleeper trains: New Delhi to Srinagar

A centrally heated sleeper train is being planned to connect New Delhi and Srinagar. Key features include:

  • Traveling time: 13 hours over majestic mountains and crossing the spectacular Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world at 359 metres.
  • Luxurious comfort: The train will cater to passengers with high-end amenities but will not include second-class sleeper coaches.

Contrary to speculation, the Vande Bharat sleeper service will not debut on this route for now.

Vande Bharat Express: Katra to Baramulla route

For the 246-km Katra-Baramulla stretch, the Indian Railways will introduce an eight-coach Vande Bharat Express with chair car seating.

Special features:

  • Silicone heating pads used to prevent freezing.
  • Toilet with hot air circulating through specially designed ducts.
  • The windshield of the Loco Pilot is equipped with heating elements to prevent freezing at sub-zero temperatures.
  • Reduced travel time: The train will complete the journey in just three-and-a-half hours, a significant improvement over the current 10-hour bus journey.

Baramulla railway station, 57 km from Srinagar, will benefit from this new service.

Easy connectivity for travelers and tourists

Katra, a major pilgrimage hub as the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, already has a 16-coach Vande Bharat Express service to New Delhi. The new Vande Bharat on the Katra-Baramulla route will allow seamless connectivity for passengers.

Convenient transfers: Passengers can travel from New Delhi to Katra on the existing Vande Bharat Express and transfer to the new train to reach Srinagar or Baramulla.

Launch timeline

The Katra-Baramulla Vande Bharat service is expected to become operational by late next month, offering a faster, more comfortable travel option for residents, pilgrims, and tourists.

Also read | Bill Clinton, former US President, hospitalised for fever: Health update, medical history

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement