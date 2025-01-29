Indian Railways implements 'evacuation plan' as crowd of devotees surges at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Mahakumbh is witnessing a massive influx of devotees in Prayagraj.

Kumbh Mela 2025: As the Mahakumbh continues to draw massive crowds in Prayagraj, millions of devotees have gathered at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The overwhelming crowds also led to a stampede-like situation in the wee hours of Wednesday resulting in several injuries. In the wake of the situation, the Indian Railways has implemented an "evacuation plan" to manage the influx of devotees and ensure safe travel.

What is the Railways' plan?

The Railways has clarified that no special trains have been cancelled for the event. Instead, to facilitate smooth movement, multiple empty trains are being sent to Prayagraj with the objective of running one train every 4 minutes. This plan aims to quickly transport people from railway stations near the Sangam area, as per officials.

Over 360 trains to operate

Additionally, the Ministry of Railways announced plans to operate over 360 trains from various stations to Prayagraj in order to stabilise the situation and ensure the safe evacuation of pilgrims. Despite the ongoing massive gathering, the Railways confirmed that no special trains are being cancelled and all operations will continue as scheduled to manage the crowd effectively.

150 special trains for Mauni Amavasya

To accommodate the surge in pilgrims on Mauni Amavasya, Indian Railways planned to operate 150 special trains in a single day. This is a significant increase compared to the 85 special trains operated during Mauni Amavasya in the 2019 Ardh Kumbh. Railway officials called it a major achievement, emphasising the importance of ensuring seamless travel for devotees.

Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. So far, nearly 20 crore people have taken holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. The UP government said it anticipates a turnout of 10 crore on Mauni Amavasya alone, with over 45 crore expected to participate in the entire Mahakumbh.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)

