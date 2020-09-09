Railways move towards converting non-AC into AC coaches: All you need to know

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Railways makes a move to convert non-AC coaches into AC coaches.

Soon, Indian Railways passengers may see General class coahes, non-AC 3 tier sleeper coaches converted into AC coaches and AC 3 tier sleeper coaches as Railways is on a redesign drive with the aim of making journey more comfortable and affordable for the common man. Presently, express trains in India have a combination of AC and non-AC coaches, but the railways is now working to roll out fully AC trains with low-cost travel.

Railways to convert non-AC coaches into AC coaches | What we know

According to The Indian Express, Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory has been asked to make a prototype of sleeper coaches being converted into AC coach.

The move will provide an option for the Railways to run AC trains and simultaneously making low-cost service available for the passengers.

Railways is expected to roll out over 200 coaches in the first phase. Each coach will cost around 2.8-3 crore.

The cost of converting non-AC coaches into AC coaches will be 10 per cent more than actually manufacturing a new AC coach but with more berths, the service will be more profitable in the long run.

The general-unreserved coaches will also be coverted into 100-seater AC coahes.

With this development, Railway is moving towards all AC coach model however, a formal decision on this is yet to taken, according to the Indian Express.

