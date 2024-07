Indian Railways cancels 14 trains, reroutes 9 between THESE dates | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Indian Railways has cancelled 14 trains and re-routed 9 trains between July 27 and August 6. Providing a reason for the decision, the Indian Railways has said that the track upgrade work is underway on the routes. According to the Railways department, track doubling work is being carried out in the Izzatnagar zone's Shahjahanpur-Lucknow and Roza-Sitapur routes. Moreover, yard remodelling work is also underway at Roza junction. If you are planning to travel on these routes, here is the entire list of trains that have been cancelled and rerouted.

14 cancelled trains

Train number 15909/10 Avadh-Assam Express will remain cancelled from July 29 to August 4

Train number 22551/52 Antyodaya Express will remain cancelled from July 27 to August 4

Train number 15904/03 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled from July 29 to August 4

Train number 22453/54 Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 6

Train number 14235/36 Bareilly-Banaras Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5

Train number 15011/12 Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5

Train number 15073/74 Triveni Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 6

Train number 15075/76 Triveni Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5

Train number 15653/54 Amarnath Express will remain cancelled on July 31 and August 2

Train number 15127/28 Kashi Vishwanath Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5.

Train number 14307/08 Bareilly-Prayagraj Express will remain cancelled from August 1-5

Train number 13257/58 Jansadharan Express will remain cancelled from August 1-5

Train number 12203/04 Garib Rath Express will remain cancelled from August 3-6

Train number 12587/88 Amarnath Express will remain cancelled on August 3 and 4

9 rerouted trains

Train number 14604 Amritsar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express till July 31

Train number 14603 Saharsa-Amritsar Jansadharan Express till August 2

Train number 15531 Saharsa-Amritsar till August 5

Train number 15532 Amritsar-Saharsa Express till August 5

Train number 15211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Jannayak Express till August 4

Train number 14009/14010 Banmankhi-Anand Vihar Express till August 4

Train number 15529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Express till July 31

Train number 15530 Anand Vihar-Saharsa Express till August 1

Train number 15621 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express till August 1

