Coronavirus outbreak: Indian nationals arrive at quarantine centre set up by ITBP in Chhawla

Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
Amid the tension over the deadly Coronavirus, 300 Indian nationals including 200 males, and 100 females on Sunday returned from Wuhan, China. They have been put in a quarantine center set up by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chhawla.

New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2020 19:46 IST
Amid the tension over the deadly Coronavirus, 300 Indian nationals including 200 males, and 100 females on Sunday returned from Wuhan, China. They have been put in a quarantine center set up by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Chhawla.  

The people are being looked after by a team of Doctors of ITBP, the Force caters for 404 people now. Today’s arrivals also include 7 persons from the Maldives. 1 Female from Bangladesh married to Indian is also in the group. There are total 7 families in the group. 

With this, the total number of quarantined persons at ITBP Chhawla is 404 out of total of 656 people reached New Delhi since Saturday. 

Meanwhile, periodical checkups are being done as per medical protocol. Till now, all tests are negative. 

Food, bed and other basic requirements are catered. A sufficient amount of medicines are also kept at the center.  4 isolation beds are also kept ready in case of any situation arises.

