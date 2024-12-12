Exclusive: Indian Light Tank achieves major milestone by firing several rounds at high altitude | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Light Tank

Indian Light Tank (ILT) has achieved a major milestone by firing several rounds at different ranges at an altitude of more than 4200 m, at a high altitude location with consistently accurate results. This was subsequent to the Phase I trial in a desert environment in September 2024.

This light tank has been defined, designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), the Chennai-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) against the PSQR of the Indian Army, and manufactured by the Industry Partner M/s Larsen & Toubro Precision Engineering & Systems.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

ILT is being designed as a 25-ton class armoured fighting vehicle to meet the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces for high-altitude applications. In an integrated manner, the design to realisation to demonstration at high altitude has been achieved in three years.

The airlift capability of ILT was also demonstrated by the Indian Air Force. Such a capability would assist in the quick deployment of ILT in operating conditions which are remote and difficult to access by road or rail.

With these two phases of internal performance trials, which were actively supported by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, ILT would be undergoing some more trials before being offered for User trials. Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and M/s L&T on the successful High Altitude Trials of the Light Tank.

ALSO READ: What is Kharga Kamikaze? All about Indian Army’s high-speed ‘suicide’ drone