What is Kharga Kamikaze? All about Indian Army’s high-speed ‘suicide’ drone

Follow us on Image Source : X The Kharga drone is a light-weight, cost-effective drone.

The Indian Army has developed a new high-speed and cost-effective aerial system called the Kharga Kamikaze drone, an aero system capable of being deployed in intelligence and surveillance roles. The drone is a light-weight aerial vehicle which has a speed of 40 metres per second, an official said.

The Kharga drone can carry up to 700 grams of explosives and is equipped with a navigation system along with a high definition camera. Reportedly it has countermeasures for enemy electromagnetic spectrum jamming, with a range of about one and a half kilometres.

It has been built at a cost of approximately Rs 30,000 and is capable of being deployed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles as well as for Kamikaze attacks into enemy forces.

The Kharga drone is also capable of evading detection by enemy radars. Known as a kind of ‘suicide’ drones, it can easily destroy enemy targets. An official said that similar drones were used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Earlier, the Kharga Corps of the Indian Army successfully conducted a two-day integrated field firing exercise, 'Kharga Shakti', at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges. This comprehensive exercise was aimed at testing and validating the effectiveness of combined arms operations in a simulated battlefield environment, an official statement said.

The troops demonstrated their combat readiness through live firing drills, tactical movements and air support missions, incorporating cutting-edge technology such as swarm drones, loiter munition systems, quadcopters and logistic drones.

Lt Gen Pushkar also interacted with the troops and highlighted the Armed Forces' commitment to maintain a high state of readiness and operational excellence.

He commended the soldiers for exhibiting exceptional professional competence and expressed confidence in the Kharga Corps' ability to remain a decisive force for future operations on the western front.

The 'Kharga Shakti' exercise demonstrates the Indian Army's focus on modern warfare techniques and its commitment to ensure the highest standards of combat readiness, he added.