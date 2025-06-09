Indian Army to get Rs 30,000 crore QRSAM air defence missile system boost: All you need to know about it The missile systems, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, are highly mobile as they have the capability to search and track targets on the move and fire at short halts.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to strengthen India's air defence capabilities, the Indian Army is poised to receive a massive Rs 30,000 crore upgrade with the expected acquisition of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) systems. The Defence Ministry is likely to clear the proposal soon, according to top defence officials quoted by ANI.

This major boost comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, where Indian air defence successfully intercepted and neutralised multiple aerial threats including Pakistani aircraft, missiles, and drones. With rising challenges along both the western and northern frontiers, the procurement of three QRSAM regiments will enhance India’s readiness to tackle short-range aerial attacks with speed and precision.

Know about Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the QRSAM is a cutting-edge, highly mobile missile system. It has the advanced capability to detect, track, and destroy targets while on the move or during short halts—making it especially suitable for dynamic and hostile battlefield environments.

QRSAM to Complement Akash, MRSAM Systems

With a range of around 30 km, the system would be complementing the existing systems in the forces like the MRSAM and Akash in short to medium ranges. The missile system performance has been extensively evaluated under both day and night operational scenarios during the trials. The meeting of Defence Acquisition Council is planned to be held around the fourth week of June.

During the four-day conflict with Pakistan, which used Chinese weaponry, the Indian Army’s Air Defence units destroyed majority of the drones using L-70 and Zu-23 air defence guns while the Akash and MRSAM played a crucial role along with the Indian Air Force’s Spydwr and Sudarshan S-400 air defence systems. The Army Air Defence is also getting a number of new radars, very short range air defence systems along with jammers and laser-based systems to deal with drones of Turkish and Chinese origin.

(With ANI inputs)

