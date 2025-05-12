Indian Army shows debris of Chinese PL-15 missile, Turkish origin drones used by Pakistan | See PHOTOS The Indian military on Monday showcased the debris of a likely Chinese-origin PL-15 air-to-air missile, used by Pakistan during recent cross-border engagements, along with remnants of Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones shot down by Indian forces.

New Delhi:

The Indian military on Monday displayed the wreckage of a likely PL-15 air-to-air missile, believed to be of Chinese origin and used by Pakistan in a recent strike, along with the remnants of Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones shot down by Indian forces. The debris, laid out for the media at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, served as stark evidence of the aerial engagements that marked India's swift retaliation under "Operation Sindoor," launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

(Image Source : ANI)The wreckage of the Turkish-origin YIHA and Songar drones that were shot down by India.

Senior commanders from all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces addressed the media for the second consecutive day, outlining the key achievements of the operation. Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General Air Operations, noted the effectiveness of India's indigenous air defense capabilities, particularly the Akash system, which played a critical role in neutralizing aerial threats. "Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time," he said, emphasising the importance of recent budgetary and policy support for these advancements.

Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, reflected on the shifting nature of terrorism, pointing out that attacks have increasingly targeted civilians. Referring to the April 22 strike, he remarked, "Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha," indicating that the scale of atrocities had reached a tipping point, prompting a decisive Indian response.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, also addressed the briefing, highlighting the joint operational coordination that underpinned the success of "Operation Sindoor," demonstrating India's resolve to counter emerging threats.

(With inputs from ANI)