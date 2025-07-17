Indian Army set to receive next batch of AK-203 assault rifles by August 15 as part of Russia deal AK-203 is poised to become the Indian Army's primary frontline assault rifle, with over 6 lakh units planned to be inducted over the next decade. The rifles are being manufactured under a joint venture between India and Russia.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army is set to receive the next batch of AK-203 assault rifles before August 15, with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) confirming that around 7,000 rifles will be delivered over the next two to three weeks. The timely supply marks another key milestone in India's defence manufacturing push, with the rifles being produced at the IRRPL facility in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, as per officials.

Notably, AK-203 is poised to become the Indian Army's primary frontline assault rifle, with over 6 lakh units planned to be inducted over the next decade. The rifles are being manufactured under a joint venture between India and Russia.

Production on track, says IRRPL

IRRPL officials stated that they are fully on track with the production schedule and expect to achieve complete indigenisation by the end of this year. Once 100 per cent localisation is achieved post-December 31, the iconic AK-203 will get a new name -- "Lion". As per reports, the Indian Army's massive order of over 6 lakh AK-203 assault rifles is set to be completed by December 2030 -- nearly 22 months ahead of the original deadline of December 2032.

About AK-203 rifle

The AK-203 is a modernised variant of the iconic Kalashnikov rifle, offering enhanced accuracy, improved ergonomics, and superior adaptability. These features make it particularly effective for high-altitude warfare and counterterrorism operations. Capable of firing 700 rounds per minute with an effective range of up to 800 metres, the rifle is well-suited to the diverse operational requirements of Indian forces. India had inked a Rs 5,000 crore deal with Russia in July 2021 for the licensed production of these rifles, which included a full technology transfer.

