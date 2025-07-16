Indian Army flexes air defence muscle as Akash Prime scores double hits at high altitude in Ladakh The trials were carried out by the Army Air Defence Corps in coordination with senior scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the organisation responsible for developing the missile system.

New Delhi:

Giving a major boost to India's indigenous air defence capabilities, the Army on Wednesday successfully conducted high-altitude trials of the Akash Prime surface-to-air missile system in the Ladakh sector. According to Defence officials quoted by ANI, the trials were carried out at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet.

The Army Air Defence Corps conducted the trials in collaboration with senior scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed the missile system. Officials confirmed that the Akash Prime scored two direct hits on fast-moving aerial targets in the rarified high-altitude atmosphere.

Defence officials said that the system "demonstrated its operational readiness by scoring two direct hits against fast, manoeuvring target aircraft under difficult high-altitude conditions."

What is Akash Prime air defence system, and its importance?

The Akash Prime is an upgraded version of the original Akash system, featuring an improved seeker for enhanced precision, particularly in challenging weather and terrain. The Akash Prime had earlier proven its battlefield effectiveness during Operation Sindoor, where it was deployed to counter aerial threats from Pakistan. The system successfully engaged Chinese-origin aircraft and Turkish-made drones used by Pakistani forces.

The Akash air defence system is a medium-range, surface-to-air missile platform designed to protect mobile, semi-mobile and static military installations from a range of aerial threats. It is equipped with advanced real-time multi-sensor data processing, threat evaluation and target engagement capabilities.

Using command guidance and phased array radar, the system can engage multiple threats simultaneously from any direction. It is flexible enough to operate in group or autonomous modes, adapting to various operational scenarios.

What it means for India's defence

With the success of the recent trials, Akash Prime is now being considered for wider induction into the Indian Army’s layered air defence network. Officials indicated that the third and fourth regiments of the Akash air defence system are likely to be equipped with the Akash Prime variant.

The Akash Prime represents a significant milestone in India's push for self-reliant defence production. Developed indigenously by DRDO, the system plays a vital role in protecting strategic assets and troop formations against airborne threats.

Deployed along the western border and LoC

The Indian Army and Air Force have extensively deployed the Akash system along the Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The system has played a central role in neutralising drone threats and enhancing the overall strength of India’s air defence grid.

Crucial role during Pakistan's coordinated attack

During the night of May 8 and 9, 2025, the Akash system was pivotal in repelling a series of coordinated drone attacks and ceasefire violations launched by Pakistani forces along the western border and the LoC.

According to an Indian Army statement, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations."

The successful deployment of Akash and Akash Prime during such operations further cements their importance in India’s defence strategy.