Indian army leads Atmanirbhar Bharat push with field trials of cutting-Eege defence platforms The Indian Army is conducting nationwide trials of next-gen indigenous defence technologies under simulated combat conditions to accelerate modernization and strengthen self-reliance.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army is currently conducting a series of large-scale Capacity Development Demonstrations at strategic locations across the country, including the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges, Babina Field Firing Ranges, and Joshimath, with specialized Air Defence demonstrations scheduled in Agra and Gopalpur. These trials, held under near-combat conditions, incorporate electronic warfare simulations to thoroughly evaluate next-generation defence platforms.

Army Chief reviews demonstrations at Babina

On May 27, 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the Babina Field Firing Ranges to review the ongoing demonstrations. During his visit, he interacted with stakeholders from the Indian Army and the domestic defence industry, highlighting the importance of collaborative innovation and rapid capability enhancement.

Atmanirbhar Bharat at the forefront

These demonstrations prominently feature a range of cutting-edge technologies developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to reduce reliance on imports and strengthen indigenous manufacturing. The trials are a vital component of the Indian Army’s “Decade of Transformation” roadmap and are intended to ensure swift integration of emerging technologies to address evolving threats on the modern battlefield.

Comprehensive evaluation of advanced platforms

The demonstrations include a wide array of state-of-the-art systems being tested under realistic battlefield conditions. Key platforms under evaluation include:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM)

Runway Independent (RWI) Remotely Piloted Aerial Systems (RPAS)

Counter-UAS Solutions

Loitering Munitions

Specialised Vertical Launch (SVL) Drones

Precision Multi Munition Delivery Systems

Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS)

Low Level Light Weight Radars

VSHORADS (Next Generation) IR Systems

Electronic Warfare (EW) Platforms

These systems are being put through rigorous trials to test their effectiveness in multi-domain operations, with a particular emphasis on mobility, precision, survivability, and electronic resilience.

Industry-military synergy on full display

A large number of Indian defence industry partners are participating in the demonstrations, underlining the growing synergy between the Indian Armed Forces and domestic manufacturers. The collaborative effort not only showcases indigenous capability but also sets the stage for accelerated induction of successful platforms into the Indian Army's operational arsenal.

Towards a tech-enabled force

As the Indian Army pushes ahead with its modernization agenda, these demonstrations mark a significant milestone in transforming the force into a future-ready, tech-enabled military. The emphasis on homegrown innovation reaffirms India’s commitment to achieving strategic autonomy and preparing for future conflicts with cutting-edge solutions tailored to Indian conditions.