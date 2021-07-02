Indian Army inducts indigenously developed short span bridging system

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The system has been designed by DRDO and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Limited

The Indian Army today inducted the first batch of 12 indigenously designed and developed Short Span Bridging systems into the Corps of Engineers at Delhi. The system has been designed by DRDO and manufactured by Larsen and Toubro Limited.

The system is mechanically launched and capable of carrying tanks over different types of water obstacles. The unique feature of the system is its compatibility with existing bridging systems to enhance flexibility in negotiating water obstacles.

The system is a major game changer in support of mechanised operations in future conflicts. Despite COVID restrictions, the supply of bridging systems to Indian Army has been on schedule. The Indian Army has already been supplied with 5 meter Span Bridges and 15 meter Bridging System.

