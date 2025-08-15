'India won't let infiltrators grab tribals land': PM Modi launches demographic mission Illegal immigration has emerged as a growing concern across the country. Authorities are intensifying efforts to crack down on it by verifying the identities of suspicious workers in various cities, with a particular focus on identifying foreign nationals—especially those from Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address from the Red Fort, highlighting the growing threat of illegal infiltration and its impact on the country’s demography, security, and tribal communities.

Delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India would not allow infiltrators to seize the land of tribal communities or deprive the youth of their livelihoods. In a strongly worded address, he announced the formation of a High-Powered Demographic Mission to counter what he described as a “well-thought-out conspiracy” aimed at altering the nation’s demographic composition. “I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-planned conspiracy, the country's demographics are being alt

He warned that infiltrators are not only taking away employment opportunities from Indian youth but are also posing threats to the safety of women and the integrity of tribal lands. “These infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. They are grabbing the lands of innocent adivasis by misleading them. This will not be tolerated,” Modi declared.

The Prime Minister highlighted demographic shifts, particularly in border regions, as a growing national security concern. “When demographic change takes place in border areas, it causes a threat to national security. It sows the seeds of conflict. No country can hand over its land to infiltrators — how can we?” he asked.

The High-Powered Demographic Mission will be tasked with identifying illegal immigrants, curbing demographic manipulation, protecting tribal rights, and strengthening border area monitoring. The mission is also expected to coordinate with local governments and security agencies to verify identities and take corrective actions.

Illegal immigration, especially from Bangladesh, has been a rising issue in recent years. Authorities have been cracking down on undocumented foreign nationals living under the guise of Indian citizens in various states.

PM Modi called on the nation to remain united in safeguarding the country’s identity and sovereignty. “Not allowing such activities is our duty to the ancestors who gifted us an Independent India,” he said.

The announcement marks a significant policy initiative aimed at preserving India’s demographic and territorial integrity amid growing internal and external challenges.

