From Siachen to Lal Chowk: Independence Day celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh | Watch J-K and Ladakh marked the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervor, highlighted by the first celebration under an elected government in J-K since 2017. From CM Omar Abdullah’s emotional address to Army flag hoistings at the LoC and Siachen, the region showcased unity and resilience.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and Ladakh marked their Independence Day celebrations with renewed zeal and patriotic fervour, reflecting the region's evolving political landscape and unity with the rest of India. This year's festivities held special significance, as it was the first Independence Day celebrated under an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017, following the historic abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

First Independence Day under elected government since 2017

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah hoisted the national flag at the main event held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a large gathering at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, CM Abdullah delivered a heartfelt and reflective speech. “More than six years have passed since the people of Jammu and Kashmir last heard their representative address them from here,” he said. “When I last spoke from this platform, I was the Chief Minister of a state. We had our own identity in the country, a constitution, a flag, and statehood. Today, none of those remain.”

He acknowledged the long wait for the restoration of democracy in the region, stating, “Even restoring democracy took time, but better late than never. Today, the people finally have their own government once again.” Expressing the hopes of many in the region, Abdullah shared his anticipation for a major announcement on statehood. “We had a bit of hope that on the 15th of August, there would be a major announcement for J&K. I was even told that papers were being prepared. We waited, but nothing happened,” he remarked, underscoring the ongoing desire for full restoration of political rights and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also took part in the ceremonial march-past, which featured contingents from the police, paramilitary forces, NCC cadets, and schoolchildren. In Jammu, Deputy Chief Minister Surendra Kumar Chowdhury led the celebrations by hoisting the flag at Maulana Azad Stadium and inspecting the march past.

CM Abdullah paid homage at Balidan Stambh, honoring the sacrifices of the heroes who laid down their lives for the nation. On his social media handle X (formerly Twitter), he extended greetings to the people of India and expressed hopes to fulfill the dreams of the freedom fighters.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha leads 'Tiranga Rally' in Srinagar

Ahead of Independence Day, vibrant ‘Tiranga rallies’ were held across Jammu and Kashmir to spread the spirit of patriotism. On August 12, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a major rally from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to Chashma Shahi in Srinagar. The event saw the participation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, cabinet ministers, senior BJP leaders, and top officials.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor also posted greetings on social media, extending “heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the sacred occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind!”

Celebrations at iconic landmarks and Line of Control

Visuals from the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar showcased vibrant Independence Day celebrations, reflecting the region’s renewed enthusiasm. Meanwhile, the Indian Army hoisted the Tricolour at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdar sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The Army also showcased its air defence system that played a crucial role in shooting down Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor, underlining the commitment to national security in the region.

Despite the rainfall, locals gathered in large numbers at the New Bus Stand in Kishtwar to participate in the Independence Day celebrations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Anil Thakur hoisted the Tricolour and took the salute at the ceremonial event. The program was kept modest, limited to a march past, with a two-minute silence observed in memory of the victims of the recent cloudburst in Kishtwar.

Ladakh's fire and Fury Corps marks the day with zeal

In Ladakh, the Fire and Fury Corps celebrated the 79th Independence Day with unwavering patriotism. From remote border posts to the challenging heights of the Siachen Glacier, troops hoisted the national flag with pride. The people of Ladakh also participated enthusiastically, underscoring the region’s solidarity and dedication to the nation.

PM Modi's Independence Day address and the significance for J-K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 and the significant political and administrative changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the repeal of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories under direct central rule, this year’s celebrations marked a new chapter with the restoration of an elected government in J-K.

The PM’s speech highlighted the importance of safeguarding India’s sovereignty and unity, themes that resonated strongly in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during this year’s Independence Day observances.

As Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh continue to evolve politically and socially, this Independence Day stood as a testament to their unwavering patriotism, commitment to peace, and integration with the Indian Union. The celebrations across the region showcased a spirit of unity, pride, and hope for a prosperous future.

