India will not hesitate to resume Operation Sindoor if Pakistan dares another misadventure: Rajnath Singh "Operation Sindoor should not be viewed only in the context of the present, but its role is also highly important in shaping India's future," Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Operation Sindoor and said the operation was just paused and India will not hesitate to resume it in case Pakistan dares another misadventure. “Our forces chose option of destroying terror camps without any loss of life of civilians in Pakistan,” he said.

Three terrorists of Pahalgam attack neutralised

Rajnath Singh said, "Our Security Forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists of The Resistance Front who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on 22nd April."

He further added that the role of the Indian Armies and other security forces in ensuring India's internal and external security cannot be praised enough.

Operation Sindoor will shape India's future

"Operation Sindoor should not be viewed only in the context of the present, but its role is also highly important in shaping India's future," Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

India maintains zero tolerance against terrorism

He also stated that the purpose of this operation was to destroy terrorist hideouts but to send a clear message that India maintains zero tolerance against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was carried out to save India's future: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha.

Saying that nine terror infra facilities in Pakistan were hit during Operation Sindoor, he said over 100 terrorists, their handlers, sympathisers were also killed.

He reiterated that Pakistan could not attack any target in India as the Indian Army had stopped all attacks.

Also Read

Rajnath on Operation Sindoor in Parliament: 'Pakistan admitted defeat, offered to cease hostilities'