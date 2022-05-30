India TV Samvaad | Corruption can't be stopped unless you the change system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking on the eight years of Narendra Modi government and India TV Samvaad conclave on Monday.

India TV Samvaad: Speaking at the India TV Samvaad conclave, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned that "corruption cannot be stopped unless you change the system". He added: "A person can never control corruption... but changes brought in the system by PM Modi is remarkable."

The Defence Minister said that eight years back when people, LK Advani did not desire Modi’s name to be announced as PM candidate, why did he choose Modi? "Modi is a person, who can run both organisation and the government... PM Modi is an imaginative man," said the minister.

Rajnath Singh said that although Gujarat was a much-talked model, PM Modi was the favourite amongst all.

"I was Clear that PM Modi is the most popular leader. He was also one of the leaders, who could take the risk," praised the Defence Minister.

The minister mentioned that after the Pulwama incident, "it was only Modi, who could take the call for surgical strike and air strikes". Taking a harsh decision in a difficult situation is his nature, said Rajnath Singh.

Discussing that Modi is a dynamic leader, the defense minister added: "It’s not necessary for a CM to be active in national politics and be ambitious enough to become a PM material… He had his dynamic approach."

