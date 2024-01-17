Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Samvaad: Who will win 'Jatland'? BJP's Rajkumar Chahar, SP's Sanjay Lathar slug it out

India TV Samvaad: Who will win 'Jatland'? BJP's Rajkumar Chahar, SP's Sanjay Lathar slug it out

India TV Samvaad: With just a few months left for the Lok Sabha elections, the public has various questions. On India TV's Samvaad platform, BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar and Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Lathar are addressing these questions.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Lucknow Updated on: January 17, 2024 15:21 IST
India TV Samvaad BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Lathar ram temple farmers lok
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar and Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Lathar

India TV Samvaad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Fatehpur Sikri, Rajkumar Chahar, and national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party (SP) Dr Sanjay Lathar spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad' event in Lucknow. They shared their thoughts on farmers-related issues.

Rajkumar Chahar said that the entire farmer community is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On farm laws, the entire Opposition is spreading lies. We are bringing positive changes in the lives of our farmers," Rajkumar Chahar added. 

On the contrary, Sanjay Lathar alleged that BJP has damaged and exploited the farmers in large numbers.

ALSO READ:​ India TV Samvaad: Acharya Lokesh Muni, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati speak on Ram Temple event

ALSO READ: India TV Samvaad: Narendra Modi to return as PM in 2024 with bigger majority, says Yogi Adityanath

 

 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News