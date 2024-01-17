India TV Samvaad: Who will win 'Jatland'? BJP's Rajkumar Chahar, SP's Sanjay Lathar slug it out

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar and Samajwadi Party leader Sanjay Lathar

India TV Samvaad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Fatehpur Sikri, Rajkumar Chahar, and national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party (SP) Dr Sanjay Lathar spoke exclusively at 'India TV Samvaad' event in Lucknow. They shared their thoughts on farmers-related issues.

Rajkumar Chahar said that the entire farmer community is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On farm laws, the entire Opposition is spreading lies. We are bringing positive changes in the lives of our farmers," Rajkumar Chahar added.

On the contrary, Sanjay Lathar alleged that BJP has damaged and exploited the farmers in large numbers.

