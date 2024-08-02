India TV Poll: Will UP's new 'Love Jihad' bill be successful in preventing forced religious conversions?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY India TV Poll Result: Will UP's new 'Love Jihad' bill be successful in preventing forced religious conversions?

India TV Poll Result: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh on Monday (July 29) introduced the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, under which there will be life imprisonment for 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh. The bill has proposed to double the punishments for certain crimes listed under it.

UP Assembly on Tuesday (July 30) passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, providing for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment to the offenders convicted under certain circumstances.

The Assembly passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly known as the ‘love jihad’ law, which contains stringent provisions with regard to fraudulent or forced conversions. The amended Bill provides for 20 years’ imprisonment or life sentence if it was found that conversion had taken place under threat, promise of marriage or conspiracy. It was placed in the category of most serious crime under the Bill. The original Act provided for a maximum of ten years imprisonment and fine to the violators.

Another significant amended feature of the Bill was that now any person could register an FIR in the cases pertaining to religious conversion. In the original Act, only the parents, the victims or the siblings could register the FIR.

India TV also conducted an opinion poll on Love Jihad where as many as 12,417 people participated. While 85 per cent think that the new bill will be successful in preventing forced religious conversions, 10 per cent are of the view that the new bill will not be successful. 5 per cent of people were undecided.