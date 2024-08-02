Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Poll: Will UP's new 'Love Jihad' bill be successful in preventing forced religious conversions?

India TV Poll: Will UP's new 'Love Jihad' bill be successful in preventing forced religious conversions?

The Bill also provides that the cases pertaining to religious conversion would not be heard by any court below the sessions court. It has also made the crime non-bailable.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 20:32 IST
love jihad new bill, love jihad bill uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh love jihad bill, India TV Poll, In
Image Source : PIXABAY India TV Poll Result: Will UP's new 'Love Jihad' bill be successful in preventing forced religious conversions?

India TV Poll Result: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh on Monday (July 29) introduced the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly, under which there will be life imprisonment for 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh. The bill has proposed to double the punishments for certain crimes listed under it. 

UP Assembly on Tuesday (July 30) passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, providing for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment to the offenders convicted under certain circumstances.

The Assembly passed the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly known as the ‘love jihad’ law, which contains stringent provisions with regard to fraudulent or forced conversions. The amended Bill provides for 20 years’ imprisonment or life sentence if it was found that conversion had taken place under threat, promise of marriage or conspiracy. It was placed in the category of most serious crime under the Bill. The original Act provided for a maximum of ten years imprisonment and fine to the violators.

Another significant amended feature of the Bill was that now any person could register an FIR in the cases pertaining to religious conversion. In the original Act, only the parents, the victims or the siblings could register the FIR.

India Tv - love jihad new bill, love jihad bill uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh love jihad bill, India TV Poll, In

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Poll Result: Will UP's new 'Love Jihad' bill be successful in preventing forced religious conversions?

India TV also conducted an opinion poll on Love Jihad where as many as 12,417 people participated. While 85 per cent think that the new bill will be successful in preventing forced religious conversions, 10 per cent are of the view that the new bill will not be successful. 5 per cent of people were undecided. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement