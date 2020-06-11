INDIA TV IMPACT: 2 LNJP staff suspended after shocking visuals show medical apathy

Image Source : PTI FILE

INDIA TV IMPACT: Two staff members of Delhi's LNJP hospital have been suspended for deriliction of duty. India TV had on Wednesday showed harrowing visuals of medical apathy at the COVID-19 dedicated hospital. This comes at a time when the Delhi government has estimated the cases to mount up to 5.5 lakh by July 31. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also said that about 1.5 lakh beds would be needed by then once people start coming from other state for COVID-19 treatment.

A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Wednesday. The NHRC team, led by Jyotika Kalra, visited the hospital at 3 PM today for an on-the-spot inspection of the facilities in wake of the grim pictures that showed dead bodies lying close to patients. Corpses too were placed on stretchers for hours.

The commisson has already issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Health Ministry to submit a report within ten days on the healthcare facilities and related issues in the natonal capital. The five member led by the NHRC member comprised an assistant registrar (Law), a DSP, an inspector and a doctor.

The distressing visuals, featured in Aaj Ki Baat, serve a grim reminder of the crumbling health infrastructure in the national capital at a time when the entire country is battling the coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Horrific scenes emerge from Delhi's LNJP hospital; patients unattended, bodies in waiting area

WATCH VIDEO

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage