India TV Chunav Manch: CM Adityanath to Akhilesh Yadav, full list of leaders who will speak their mind out

Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, to be held in early next year, the politically most crucial state has begun witnessing the gradual build-up of the election scene and raking up of political dust. UP elections 2022 is being seen as the mother of all battles ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. India TV Chunav Manch, is once again set up to talk about what can be the electoral equations in UP, what is the situation of parties in UP and many more.

India TV Chunav Manch is all set to talk on crucial and burning topics ahead of an intense ballot battle in the most crucial state, Uttar Pradesh as much is at stake not only for the ruling BJP but also for the main Opposition parties - Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Congress.

From UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi -- top leaders from the state to speak their mind and put forth their views to woo the voters ahead of the crucial Vidhan Sabha election.

Here's a list of the top leaders who will speak on various electoral issues in poll-pound Uttar Pradesh:

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP Minister Mohsin Raza

Shivpal Yadav

Raja Bhaiya

Mehmood Madani

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh

BSP National General Secretary Satish Mishra

BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, and other top leaders

Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest number of assembly constituencies in India at 403, is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has 315 seats in its kitty. In 2022 UP Assembly polls, BJP has decided to contest the polls under the leadership of Adiyanath again. The two important parties, which are eyeing power in UP are Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Congress, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is also set to try its luck again in Uttar Pradesh, the real kingmaker, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. While All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also looking to increase its clout by targeting Muslimes votes. Aam Aadmi Party is also contesting the upcoming assembly election.

