WATCH | India to be among top 3 economies of world by 2027: Rajnath Singh

India to be among top 3 economies of world by 2027: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh on Indian economy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today (June 10) called upon the young ignited minds of the country to come out with new ideas and innovations and help the government in making India a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was addressing the convocation ceremony of Gopal Narayan Singh University in Rohtas district of Bihar on Saturday.

Rajnath Singh asserted that India has entered its golden age and it is surging ahead at an unprecedented pace to become a developed nation at the end of 'Amrit Kaal' by 2047. "India's economy has grown at a tremendous level. India has joined the top 5 economies of the world. According to Morgan Stanley report, India will be counted among the top 3 economies of the world by 2027," Rajnath Singh said.

He also shed light on the growth of the start-up ecosystem in the country, pointing out that the number of start-ups has skyrocketed to nearly one lakh today, including over 100 unicorns, from just 500 seven-eight years ago. "The youth has the potential and capability to take the nation to greater heights and contribute to the betterment of humanity," he emphasised.

Rajnath Singh also urged the students to lay emphasis on connecting with the country's cultures, values and traditions, as much as they focus on obtaining education and knowledge.

"Your values are not only your identity in the world, but it is also that of your parents, teachers and the country," he said. The Defence Minister exhorted the students to concentrate on character building, highlighting that India is a place where a person's worth is not only assessed by his/her knowledge but also through values and behaviour and how proficiently that skill is used.

"Ego, overconfidence and self-centred attitude are some of the biggest roadblocks to growth," he said, adding that the aim should be to move forward taking everyone together on the path of progress. Rajnath Singh urged the students to keep grooming themselves spiritually, while the educational institutions nurture them at the academic and mental levels. He also called upon the teaching fraternity to light the eternal flame of learning in the hearts and minds of students.

He described it as the most crucial part of an individual's personality, which not only ensures personal growth but also the development of society.

(With ANI inputs)

