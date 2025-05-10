India thwarts Pakistan drone attacks at 26 locations, including Srinagar, Bhuj: Here is the full list The Indian Armed Forces targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds, in a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan, on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, tried to intrude at more than 26 locations, targeting key installations such as airports and air bases across regions from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat. However, these hostile efforts were effectively repelled by the Indian armed forces.

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan also targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. "As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure," said Colonel Qureshi.

Here is the full list of places Pakistan targeted

Some of the places Pakistan targeted are:

Baramulla

Srinagar

Awantipora

Nagrota

Jammu

Ferozpur

Pathankot

Fazilka

Lalgarh Jatta

Jaisalmer

Barmer

Bhuj

Kuarbet

Lakhi Nala

Indian Air Force stations on target

Pakistan targeted Indian Air Force stations, but only limited damage was sustained, said Col Qureshi. Heavy firing was reported along the Line of Control (LoC), indicating heightened tensions in the region. Pakistan employed drones, long-range weapons, and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructures.

Indian Air Force stations targeted by Pakistan

Udhampur

Pathankot

Adampur

Bhuj

Despite the intensity of the attacks, Indian forces successfully engaged and retaliated, though airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda sustained damage, and personnel were injured. Pakistan's use of high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's airbase station and the unprofessional targeting of hospitals and schools in airbases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were particularly condemned.

"Pakistan military continued with its provocations, carrying out aggressive action, employing multiple threat vectors all along the western border. Pakistan employed drones, long-range weapons, and fighter aircraft to target civilian areas and military infrastructures. Pakistani military also resorted to air intrusions using drones and firing of heavy caliber weapons along the Line of Control... Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised these threats. However, limited damage was sustained at Indian Air Force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj," said Commander Vyomika Singh.

India strikes back

Giving befitting reply to Pakistani actions, India destroyed around six airbases of Pakistan. The targeted airbases include- Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, Nur Khan (Chaklala) Airbase, Rahimyar, Sukkur (Bholari) and Chunian Airbase.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, "After Pakistan deliberately targeted air bases, Indian armed forces took a quick and well-planned retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command & control centres, radar sites and arms store. Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition and fighter jets. Radar site in Pasrur and aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition. During these actions, India ensured minimum collateral damage and losses."

