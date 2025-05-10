India destroys 6 Pakistan airbases including Nur Khan Chaklala and Murid with missiles, drones India had earlier carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the Pahalgam terror attack, which was the first act of escalation by Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Addressing the special briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' and India-Pakistan military conflict on Saturday (May 10), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi informed that India destroyed around six airbases of Pakistan. The targeted airbases include- Murid Airbase, Rafiqui Airbase, Nur Khan (Chaklala) Airbase, Rahimyar, Sukkur (Bholari) and Chunian Airbase.

India destroyed six airbases in Pakistan with high-speed missiles

Six airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "I have said that, on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani action that have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion."

After targeting several locations and civilians in different areas in India, the Pakistan Army is now moving its troops towards forward areas, signalling possible offensive intentions. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops towards forward areas. Singh asserted that while all hostile actions have been effectively countered with proportionate responses, India has reiterated its commitment to de-escalation, conditional on reciprocal restraint from Pakistan.

"Pakistan Army has been observed to be moving its troops towards forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness, and all hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately. Indian armed forces reiterated their commitment to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates," Singh said.

"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she added.