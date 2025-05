BSF destroys Looni terrorist launchpad in Pakistan's Sialkot after unprovoked firing: Watch video BSF gave a befitting reply, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the border. The terrorist launch pad at Looni, opposite the Akhnoor area, was destroyed by the BSF.

Islamabad:

The Border Security Force (BSF) has destroyed the Looni terrorist launch pad in Pakistan's Sialkot. On May 9, at around 9:00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector.

BSF later gave a befitting reply, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international border. The terrorist launch pad at Looni, opposite the Akhnoor area, was attacked by the BSF.