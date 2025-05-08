India shoots down Pakistani 'missile' near Amritsar in Punjab amid rising tensions post-Operation Sindoor Amid rising tensions in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a "missile" fired by Pakistan was successfully shot down by India's anti-missile defence system in the early hours of Thursday.

Amritsar:

Amid rising tensions in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a "missile" fired by Pakistan was successfully shot down by India's anti-missile air defence system in the early hours of Thursday. As per details, the missile was launched at around 1:05 am and was heading toward Jethuwal village, located just 30 kilometres from the International Border.

However, India's advanced missile defence system responded promptly and neutralised the Pakistani "missile" mid-air, breaking into three pieces. Debris from the "missile" fell across the village, with some parts landing on rooftops, while a large six-foot section was discovered in nearby fields. Due to the interception at high altitude, only a shallow crater formed in the fields where the "missile" fell, preventing what could have been a devastating tragedy for the village.

The development was also officially confirmed by the Punjab Police. "The missile was intercepted in the air itself," the official statement said.

13 civilians killed in Pakistan's shelling along LoC

Thirteen civilians lost their lives in Poonch while a total of 59 people sustained injuries due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The intense shelling by the Pakistani army along the LoC came in retaliation for the May 7 'Operation Sindoor' in which India's armed forces targeted a total of nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked small arms ceasefire since the night of April 25-26.

Operation Sindoor

It should be noted here that Operation Sindoor, executed between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on Wednesday, involved a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting key facilities like the JeM and LeT bases in Pakistan as well as PoK. India's military action came days after the Pahalgam terror attack which had claimed the lives on 26 innocent people on April 22. This was termed as one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack.