20 airports across north, west India closed till May 10 amid India-Pakistan tensions | Check full list Various Indian airlines have issued notifications citing the temporary suspension of flights to and from 20 airports due to security reasons and urging passengers to plan their air travel accordingly.

New Delhi:

Amid the India-Pakistan tensions and the closure of airspace over the northern and western Indian region, passenger flight operations have been suspended at around 20 airports till Saturday, May 10, and a NOTAM issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Flight operations remained suspended since Wednesday after the Indian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Punjab province and the PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

List of airports closed till May 10:

Leh Srinagar Jammu Amritsar Pathankot Chandigarh Jodhpur Jaisalmer Jamnagar Bhatinda Bhuj Dharamshala Shimla Rajkot Porbandar Bikaner Hindon Kishangarh Kandla Gwalior

Various airlines have issued notifications citing the temporary suspension of flights to and from these locations due to security reasons and urging passengers to plan their air travel accordingly.

Following India’s strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan, almost all foreign airlines suspended overflights of Pakistani airspace from Wednesday morning. Some aircraft en route had to reroute mid-flight as the strikes were underway.

IndiGO, Air India on flight suspensions and airport closures

Air India reported that two of its international flights bound for Amritsar were diverted to Delhi. As a result, Indian carriers now face extended flight times between western India, northern regions, and Mumbai. Dutch airline KLM stated that its Amsterdam to Delhi flight would take an hour longer, while the Amsterdam to Mumbai flight would be extended by one hour and 15 minutes. Both routes will continue to operate non-stop.

IndiGo issued a statement saying that over 165 of its flights from airports including Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar are cancelled until 5.29 am IST on 10 May 2025, due to government-imposed airspace restrictions. The airline advised passengers to check flight status online and offered free rescheduling or full refunds for affected bookings.

Air India announced on X that its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are cancelled until 5.29 am IST on 10 May, in line with aviation authority directives. A one-time waiver on rescheduling fees or full refunds will be provided to affected passengers. Customers can contact the airline through its call centre or website for more details.

Air India Express also confirmed full refunds or free rescheduling for flights to and from Amritsar, Gwalior, Jammu, Srinagar, and Hindon until 5.30 am on 10 May. SpiceJet noted that due to the evolving situation, several airports in northern India—such as Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar—are closed until further notice, with potential impacts on departures, arrivals, and related flights.