Operation Sindoor: Leaves of Punjab cops, Chandigarh medical staff cancelled with immediate effect

Chandigarh:

Amid heightened tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and the India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab following Operation Sindoor, the Punjab Police on Thursday (May 8) has cancelled the leaves of all its officers and employees with immediate effect.

Medical staff leaves cancelled in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, all medical officers in charge and staff posted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and UAAMs are instructed that any kind of leave stands cancelled with immediate effect until further orders. "Be prepared for emergency duty 24/7. If called for duty anywhere and at any time, they should immediately report for duty. They should be available 24/7 and answer the calls promptly; otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be initiated," said the Mission Health director, National Health Mission, Chandigarh UT.

BSF cancels leaves of officers

On Wednesday (May 7), the Border Security Force (BSF) has also cancelled leaves of its personnel and bolstered reinforcements along the western border. Senior BSF officials said that a certain percentage of personnel are typically on leave across battalions, but these personnel are now being recalled with immediate effect.

The BSF is responsible for guarding 2,289 km of the India-Pakistan international border, spanning Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. In Jammu and Kashmir, the force is tasked with securing 198 km of the border. Along the LoC, BSF coordinates with the Army in the Pir Panjal mountain ranges.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded amply. The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Fifteen innocent civilians have been killed and 43 have been injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night, which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday (May 7).