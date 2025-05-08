Advertisement
  Live Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Trump offers to mediate between India, Pakistan as tensions escalate

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Indian armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure, including those belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in a 25-minute "measured" and "non-escalatory" missile and drone strike early Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump Image Source : AP
Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. The Indian Army targeted nine locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarrabad, Syenda Bilal Camp, Gulpur, Barnala, Abbas Kotli, Bahalwalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya. India's operation came in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Indian strikes focused on areas from where attacks against India were reportedly being planned and directed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. Check the live blog for the latest updates.  

 

  • 12:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2025
    Posted by Mohit Pandey

    India-Pakistan tensions: Blackout observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of nationwide emergency mock drill

    Punjab: Blackout observed at Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of the nationwide emergency mock drill following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • 12:27 AM (IST)May 08, 2025
    Posted by Mohit Pandey

    Comprehensive civil defence mock drill was conducted in Ayodhya

    A comprehensive civil defence mock drill was conducted in Ayodhya as part of orders by the MHA to conduct a nationwide mock drill today. 

     

  • 12:26 AM (IST)May 08, 2025
    Posted by Mohit Pandey

    US President Donald Trump speaks on Indian strikes inside Pakistan

    US President Donald Trump says "It is so terrible. I get along with both. I know both very well. I want to see them work it out, I want to see them stop. Hopefully, they can stop now. They have done tit for tat. We have a good relationship with both. If I can do anything to help, I will be there."

