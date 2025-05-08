Indian armed forces on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan. The Indian Army targeted nine locations inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarrabad, Syenda Bilal Camp, Gulpur, Barnala, Abbas Kotli, Bahalwalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya. India's operation came in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The Indian strikes focused on areas from where attacks against India were reportedly being planned and directed. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. Check the live blog for the latest updates.