Operation Sindoor: Satellite images show impact of Indian missile strikes in Pakistan | See Pics

A day after the Indian armed forces carried out precision military strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, new satellite images confirm substantial damage at key locations. The satellite images from Maxar Technologies captured both before and after the strike visuals, clearly showing the impact of the operation at terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, two major hubs of banned terror outfits.

Indian Army avenges Pahalgam attack

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', two weeks after a massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during a briefing, underlined that "no military establishments were targeted" during the operation.

Hours after the strike, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told media persons that it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam attack be brought to justice as there was "no demonstrable" step from Islamabad to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control.

India targets crucial terror locations

Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pakistan's Muridke, one of the nine terror camps struck by the Indian armed forces on Wednesday, is a site where terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, involved in the 2008 Mumbai attack, were trained, a senior military official said.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur, Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla, military officials said.

