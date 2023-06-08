India's savage reply to Canada's allegations of interfering in internal matters: 'Ulta chor kotwal ko daante'

Follow us on Image Source : AP External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar

India on Thursday gave a befitting reply to Canada, whose national security advisor alleged New Delhi of interfering in their internal affairs. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing a press conference in the national capital, asserted it should be India which has been facing external threats, "not the country whose NSA has charged New Delhi".

The Minister used the famous idiom "the pot calling the kettle black" while replying to the top Canadian official. "I was....what shall I say, the phrase which came to my mind was actually a Hindi phrase which was..."Ulta chor kotwal ko daantey.." (the pot calling the kettle black).

Canada alleged India of meddling in its internal affairs

Earlier last week, Canada's National Security Advisor alleged New Delhi of meddling in Canada’s internal affairs. "When I talk about foreign interference and economic security, I’m now talking about a number of state actors and non-state proxies," NSA Jody Thomas said on Friday. “This includes Russia, Iran, and India. That said, the actor that comes up most on these issues, and it’s no surprise to anybody, is China,” added the official.

Meanwhile, in reply to the questions of the media in Delhi, the Indian minister said, " If anybody has a complaint... we have a complaint about Canada, You know what I said earlier, the space that they are giving to Khalistanis and to violent extremes. So I was very perplexed by what I heard."

Why India-Canada relations in the worst state?

It is worth mentioning India Canada relations have been affected amid back-to-back attacks on Hindu temples. Besides, in the recent past, the pro-Khalistani movement has also soared tremendously after the Punjab incident. Even, Khalistani supporters in Canada organised a referendum, wherein they demanded a separate country.

The anti-India activities also increased in Ottawa amid the fact the incumbent government relies on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh-- a leader who is infamous for his pro-Khalistani comments. Earlier in March, pro-Khalistani extremist elements attacked Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, prompting New Delhi to summon the Canadian High Commissioner. It also conveyed strong concerns about the actions of pro-Khalistani elements.

Tableau glorifies the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

In a shocking incident, a tableau glorifying the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was allegedly paraded in Canada's Brampton on Sunday, June 4. Although India TV does not claim the authenticity of the video, a clip is doing rounds on the internet where the statue of the former Indian PM can be seen drenched in blood. The parade was purportedly organised by the Khalistani groups in Canada-- nearly two days before the anniversary of "Operation BlueStar".

