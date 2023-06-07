Canada: Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination by Sikh bodyguards sparks outrage in India

Follow us on Image Source : @BALRAJDEOL4/TWITTER Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination by Sikh bodyguards

In a shocking incident, a tableau glorifying the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was allegedly paraded in Canada's Brampton on Sunday, June 4. Although India TV does not claim the authenticity of the video, a clip is doing rounds on the internet where the statue of the former Indian PM can be seen drenched in blood. The parade was purportedly organised by the Khalistani groups in Canada-- nearly two days before the anniversary of "Operation BlueStar".

Notably, Operation Bluestar refers to a procedure launched by the Indian Army to remove pro-Khalistan militants occupying the Golden Temple in Amritsar City. Although the operation was launched to remove Damdami Taksal leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers from the holiest site of Sikhism, it prompted massive protests by the Sikh community. Subsequently, months after the Operation, Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh security guards.

Why Canada is silent on soaring anti-India activities?

It is worth mentioning that pro-Khalistani movements in Canada became frequent in Ottawa amid the fact the incumbent government relies on support from the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh. Singh is infamous for his pro-Khalistani comments. Earlier in March, pro-Khalistani extremist elements attacked Indian diplomatic missions in Canada, prompting New Delhi to summon the Canadian High Commissioner. It also conveyed strong concerns about the actions of pro-Khalistani elements.

India is meddling in Canada's internal affairs: Canadian NSA

Also, the video came on the heels of Canada's National Security Advisor's remarks against India where he alleged New Delhi of meddling in Canada’s internal affairs. "When I talk about foreign interference and economic security, I’m now talking about a number of state actors and non-state proxies," NSA Jody Thomas said on Friday. “This includes Russia, Iran, and India. That said, the actor that comes up most on these issues, and it’s no surprise to anybody, is China,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the video prompted a huge backlash in India, where social media users criticised the Justin government for not taking appropriate against the increasing footprints of Khalistani supporters in their country.

As of now, India has not reacted to the recent comments made by the Canadian official, but it will definitely tamper the relations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

