India reports 864 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, active tally above 4,300 According to the Ministry of Health, most of the COVID-19 cases reported in India are mild and can be managed at home.

New Delhi:

India reported 864 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 4,302, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday (June 4). It said that most cases are mild and managed under home care.

The ministry said a total of 44 Covid-related deaths, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses, have been reported in the country so far since January 1, 2025.

Health Ministry reviews the current COVID-19 situation

In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in India, series of technical review meetings were held on June 2 and and 3 under chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and Central Government Hospitals in Delhi and with representatives from all States and UTs to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation and preparedness measures.

Healthcare Preparedness:

States have been instructed to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines.

A mock drill assessing oxygen supply systems (PSA plants, LMO tanks, MGPS lines) was conducted on 2nd June 2025.

Facility-level preparedness mock drills are planned for June 4 and 5.

Surveillance:

State and District surveillance units under IDSP are closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

Testing is recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5% of ILI cases as per guidelines.

Positive SARI samples are sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR VRDL network.

Public advisory:

The public is advised to practice hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell.

Individuals with acute respiratory illness should self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms worsen.

Trusted sources such as MoHFW’s website and PIB releases should be followed to avoid misinformation and rumors.

Union Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

Also Read: Parliament Monsoon Session to be held from July 21 to August 12 as govt rejects Opposition's demand

Also Read: