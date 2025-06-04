Parliament Monsoon Session to be held from July 21 to August 12 as government rejects Opposition's demand Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am on July 21, after a break of around 3 months. This is the first Parliament session after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 21 and conclude on August 12, 2025, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday.

Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am on July 21, following a break of over three months.

The session dates were recommended by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rijiju said, as reported by PTI.

The Budget Session began on January 31 and ended on April 4, when both Houses were adjourned sine die, marking the conclusion of the first Parliament Session of 2025.

The announcement comes amid demands from Opposition leaders for a special session to discuss Operation Sindoor, a recent military exercise in which India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Responding to these calls, Rijiju stated that all issues can be taken up during the Monsoon session as per parliamentary rules.