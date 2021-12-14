Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) India reports 5,784 new Covid-19 cases and 252 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights India records 5,784 fresh cases, lowest in 571 days

Number of fresh cases have been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now

The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888

With 5,784 fresh cases, the lowest in 571 days, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,47,03,644, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,75,888 with 252 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of fresh cases of the coronavirus infection has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has declined to 88,993, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the total caseload and the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,463 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent.

It has been less than two per cent for the last 71 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 30 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 3,41,38,763, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 133.88 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

Also Read I Omicron: UK PM Boris Johnson says atleast one dead due to new Covid variant

Latest India News