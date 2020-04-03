India records highest spike with 478 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total at 2,547. Check state-wise list

Image Source : INDIA TV India records highest spike with 478 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total at 2,547 (Figures last updated on April 3, 9 PM)

With 478 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Friday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,547. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged patients while 62 were reported dead. The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with 335 cases and 16 deaths while 42 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 309 confirmed COVID-19 cases including one death and six who either migrated/cured or were discharged. Kerala too has 286 cases while Delhi has reported four deaths of the total 219 cases.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Manipur, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were among those states/union territories that have recorded coronavirus cases in single-digit so far.

STATE-WISE LIST OF CORONAVIRUS CASES