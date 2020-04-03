Friday, April 03, 2020
     
India records highest spike with 478 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total at 2,547. Check state-wise list

With 478 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Friday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,547.

New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2020 22:11 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

India records highest spike with 478 coronavirus cases in 24 hours; total at 2,547 (Figures last updated on April 3, 9 PM)

With 478 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Friday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,547. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 2,322 active cases, 162 cured/discharged patients while 62 were reported dead. The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with 335 cases and 16 deaths while 42 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 309 confirmed COVID-19 cases including one death and six who either migrated/cured or were discharged. Kerala too has 286 cases while Delhi has reported four deaths of the total 219 cases.

Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry, Manipur, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh were among those states/union territories that have recorded coronavirus cases in single-digit so far. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

STATE-WISE LIST OF CORONAVIRUS CASES

S.No. State/UT Total Confirmed Cases (including 55 foreign nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 132 1 1
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 16 0 0
5 Bihar 29 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 0 0
7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0
8 Delhi 219 8 4
9 Goa 6 0 0
10 Gujarat 95 10 8
11 Haryana 49 24 0
12 Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 75 3 2
14 Jharkhand 2 0 0
15 Karnataka 124 10 3
16 Kerala 286 27 2
17 Ladakh 14 3 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 104 0 6
19 Maharashtra 335 42 16
20 Manipur 2 0 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 5 0 0
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 48 1 5
25 Rajasthan 167 3 0
26 Tamil Nadu 309 6 1
27 Telangana 158 1 7
28 Uttarakhand 10 2 0
28 Uttar Pradesh 172 14 2
29 West Bengal 63 3 3
Total number of confirmed cases in India 2547* 163 62
*Remaining 77 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing

