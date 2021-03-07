Image Source : PTI India records highest single-day vaccination figures at 11.6 lakh

India recorded the highest vaccination on Saturday, the 50th day of immunization, achieving a total of 11,64,422 vaccine doses till 7 p.m. in a day, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 9,44,919 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose while 2,19,503 healthcare workers and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late night on Saturday, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the trend of high turnout among senior citizens for the inoculation at various centres across the country continued on Saturday as well. 53.8 per cent of the total vaccination conducted in a day was contributed by people above 60 years of age.

On Friday, their (senior citizens) share was 48 per cent while it was 45 per cent on Thursday.

The enthusiasm witnessed among those aged above 60 years of age has given a much-needed push to the vaccination target as well, pushing the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.06 Crore today.

A total of 2,06,62,073 vaccine doses have been given so far. It includes 69,72,859 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose and 35,22,671 who have taken the 2nd dose. It also includes 65,02,869 frontline workers who were administered the first does and 1,97,853 who took the second dose along with 4,60,782 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old and 30,05,039 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

