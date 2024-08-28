India records 19 per cent drop in particulate pollution in 2022, boosting life expectancy: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO A team of technical and operational staff inspect the Smog Tower at Connaught Place.

India achieved a notable 19.3 per cent reduction in particulate pollution in 2022 compared to the previous year, marking the second-largest decrease globally after Bangladesh. This improvement has added an average of one year to the life expectancy of Indian citizens, according to the "Air Quality Life Index" 2024 report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

Regional and national insights

The report highlighted that PM2.5 concentrations in India were approximately 9 micrograms per cubic meter lower in 2022. Significant reductions were observed in Purulia and Bankura districts in West Bengal, and in various districts in Jharkhand, where decreases exceeded 20 micrograms per cubic meter. Despite overall progress, the northern plains remain highly polluted, with residents potentially losing around 5.4 years of life expectancy if current pollution levels persist. However, continued reductions could add 1.2 years to life expectancy in this region.

Impact of clean air policies

The EPIC report noted that areas covered by India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) saw a 19 per cent drop in PM2.5 levels, compared to a 16 per cent decrease in non-NCAP districts. The NCAP, launched in 2019, aims for a 40 per cent reduction in particulate pollution by 2026. Improvements in districts covered by the NCAP have already added nearly a year to life expectancy. Innovations like Gujarat's particulate pollution market and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana have been credited for these gains.

Future outlook

The report stressed the need for stricter air quality standards in line with World Health Organisation guidelines to further protect public health. If India meets its NCAP targets, life expectancy in affected areas could see a substantial increase, demonstrating the potential for significant health benefits from continued efforts to improve air quality.

Also read | Bail is rule and jail is exception even in money laundering cases: Supreme Court