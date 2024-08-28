Wednesday, August 28, 2024
     
  4. Bail is rule and jail is exception even in money laundering cases: Supreme Court

Bail is rule and jail is exception even in money laundering cases: Supreme Court

While hearing a case related to Jharkhand CM's aide, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan observed that the twin test under section 45 of the PMLA does not take away the principle - bail is a rule and jail is an exception.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: August 28, 2024 12:10 IST
Supreme Court of India
Image Source : X Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made a significant observation, asserting even in money laundering cases, bail is a rule and jail is an exception. The landmark observation came during a hearing in which the top court granted relief to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's aide in an illegal mining-related case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

The court has held that even in cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), "bail is a rule and jail is an exception," a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said.

The bench said no person should be deprived of its liberty and section 45 of the PMLA which lays down twin conditions for bail of an accused in a money laundering case does not rewrite the principle to mean that deprivation of liberty is the norm.

The top court referred to the August 9 verdict in the money laundering and corruption cases involving former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to say that liberty of the individual is always the rule and deprivation of it by procedure established by law is the exception.

It granted bail to one Prem Prakash, who is alleged to be a close aide of Soren by the ED and has been accused of being involved in illegal mining in the state.

The top court set aside the March 22 order of the Jharkhand High Court denying him bail and directed the trial court to expedite the trial in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

