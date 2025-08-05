India, Philippines to launch direct Delhi–Manila flights from October, mutual visa waivers boost ties During the joint press statement, President Marcos announced visa-free entry privileges for Indian tourists, while PM Modi reciprocated with a similar scheme for Filipino tourists.

New Delhi:

In a significant development aimed at boosting regional connectivity and people-to-people ties, direct flights between New Delhi and Manila are set to commence from October 1, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The announcement was made during a special press briefing on the ongoing state visit of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to India.

MEA Secretary (East) P. Kumaran stated that Air India is expected to launch the direct service, providing a much-needed link between the capitals of India and the Philippines. “Direct Air India flight connectivity from Delhi to Manila will be operational from October 1. Further discussions on expanding air links to more destinations are also on the table,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to deepen bilateral relations across sectors such as tourism, business, and cultural exchange. The two nations are also exploring additional destinations to increase air connectivity in the near future.

During the joint press statement earlier in the day, President Marcos welcomed the new flight initiative and announced visa-free entry privileges for Indian tourists visiting the Philippines. In a reciprocal move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that India will offer free e-visas for tourists from the Philippines.

“I reiterated our introduction of visa-free entry privileges and extended our invitation for more Indian tourists to visit the Philippines,” President Marcos said. “I thank Prime Minister Modi in turn for the scheme to grant visas free of charge to Filipino tourists travelling to India. We welcome the resumption of direct flights from October this year and have renewed our commitment to expanding such air connectivity.”

Prime Minister Modi echoed the sentiment, calling the developments a step toward stronger regional ties. “India welcomes the Philippines' decision to allow visa-free entry to Indian tourists. In return, India will grant free e-visas to Filipino tourists. Direct flights between India and Manila will begin this year,” he said.

The Philippine President’s five-day state visit from August 4 to 8 is expected to open a new chapter in Indo-Philippines relations, with further meetings scheduled, including with President Droupadi Murmu.

The visit also touched on broader geopolitical issues. Reaffirming India’s stance on regional peace, MEA Secretary Kumaran said, “India considers the South China Sea part of global commons and has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region.”

These announcements mark a significant milestone in bilateral relations, emphasizing mutual cooperation, enhanced travel, and shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.