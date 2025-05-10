Live India-Pakistan conflict: Army, IAF's press briefing begins after NSA Ajit Doval meets PM Modi India-Pakistan war updates: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army successfully intercepted and shot down a Pakistani missile, the Abdali, in mid-air over Jaisalmer. This missile, with a range of about 450 km, is part of Pakistan's attempt to escalate conflict with India.

India-Pakistan war updates: Indian forces have shot down multiple Pakistani drones and destroyed several of their military posts, as Islamabad continued its attempts to target military installations and civilian air facilities along India's northern and western borders. According to officials, Indian air defence systems successfully "engaged and destroyed" several drones near Amritsar, close to the Pakistan border. The Indian response inflicted significant damage, including the destruction of a terrorist launchpad.

Condemning Pakistan's drone aggression as "unacceptable", the Indian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to countering every hostile act and defeating any threat posed by the enemy.

