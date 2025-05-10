Advertisement
  Live India-Pakistan conflict: Army, IAF's press briefing begins after NSA Ajit Doval meets PM Modi

India-Pakistan war updates: Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army successfully intercepted and shot down a Pakistani missile, the Abdali, in mid-air over Jaisalmer. This missile, with a range of about 450 km, is part of Pakistan's attempt to escalate conflict with India.

India-Pakistan war updates: Indian forces have shot down multiple Pakistani drones and destroyed several of their military posts, as Islamabad continued its attempts to target military installations and civilian air facilities along India's northern and western borders. According to officials, Indian air defence systems successfully "engaged and destroyed" several drones near Amritsar, close to the Pakistan border. The Indian response inflicted significant damage, including the destruction of a terrorist launchpad.

Condemning Pakistan's drone aggression as "unacceptable", the Indian Army has reaffirmed its commitment to countering every hostile act and defeating any threat posed by the enemy.

  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Odisha government cancels leaves of IPS officers

    In view of the ongoing tension, the Odisha government has cancelled the leaves of all IPS officers, as well as those previously sanctioned for all Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and district collectors, ensuring their availability for immediate duty.

  • 10:44 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Alert issued in Jaisalmer, Union ministers rushed

    An alert has been issued in Jaisalmer, where Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has arrived to hold an emergency meeting in response to the situation.

  • 10:41 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US mission to Pakistan issues advisory for personnel

    The US mission to Pakistan said it has restricted all personnel movements, as the Pakistani Army advised all residents of the country to remain in their homes until further notice amid current tensions with India.

    A “Security Alert” issued by the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan said that “on 10 May, the Pakistan Army advised all residents of Pakistan to remain in their homes until further notice. The US Mission to Pakistan has restricted all personnel movements and will reassess this afternoon.”

    It added that the US Department of State continues to remind American citizens of its standing “Do Not Travel” advisory against all travel to areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.
     

  • 10:40 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    China urges India-Pakistan to de-escalate conflict

    China on Saturday strongly urged both India and Pakistan to remain calm, exercise restraint, and return to the path of peaceful resolution. Expressing deep concern over the escalating tensions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that it is closely monitoring the situation between the two countries.

    "We strongly urge both sides to act in the broader interest of regional peace and stability, avoid actions that could worsen the situation, and resolve their issues through political and peaceful means," the ministry's spokesperson said.

    The statement further emphasised that such an approach serves the fundamental interests of both nations and is essential for maintaining a stable and peaceful region, aligning with the expectations of the international community.

  • 10:39 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived at the Aap Shambhu Temple in Roop Nagar, a site that was struck earlier as Pakistan targeted civilian areas during its cross-border attacks.

  • 10:37 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    High alert in Rajasthan's Barmer

    Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi says, "Everyone is directed to go to their house. There is a high red alert in the district. Don't go out in markets or public places."

  • 10:28 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    NSA Ajit Doval arrives to meet PM Modi

    NSA Ajit Doval is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi ongoing situation amid Pakistan escalations. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will hold a press briefing at 10.30 am to give an update on the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Update from Bhuj, Gujarat: Traffic movement suspended after drone spotting

    After a drone was spotted near the Bhuj Air Force Station, the road leading to the airbase has been closed to traffic. Police security in the area has been heightened. Local residents reported hearing sirens in the morning. Information about the drone sighting also came from the Mahila Ashram and 36 Quarters area of Bhuj, where people described what they saw during a walkthrough and shared their accounts with officials.

  • 10:22 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pakistan's propaganda exposed: News of IAF pilot captured debunked as fake

    The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed as false Pakistan's claim of capturing an Indian pilot alive in Muzaffarabad, along with its assertion that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force was shot down in the region. PIB's Fact Check department confirmed that both claims are entirely fabricated.

    Urging social media users not to spread misinformation, PIB stated: "Fake News Alert!! Pakistani social media handles are claiming that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI was shot down in Muzaffarabad, capturing an Indian pilot alive."

  • 10:20 AM (IST)May 10, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    no damage to S-400 air defence system: India dismisses fake news

    India has rejected Pakistan's claim of destroying the S-400 air defence missile system, calling the allegation baseless and entirely false. The S-400 system, referred to by the Indian armed forces as the 'Sudarshan Chakra', has played a crucial role in effectively countering Pakistani drone and missile attacks following Operation Sindoor.

