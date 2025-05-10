Advertisement
  3. Abu Jundal, Mohammad Hafiz among wanted terrorists killed in Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan

The terrorists were killed on the night of May 7 when India launched Operation Sindoor, attacking terror launch pads in Pakistan and PoK in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

India's most wanted terrorists Abu Jundal, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Yusuf Azhar, Abu Akasha and Mohammad Hassan Khan have been killed in Indian strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan's Muridke under Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, sources said.

