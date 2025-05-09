India used kinetic and non-kinetic means to destroy intruding Pakistan drones: What's the difference? The non-kinetic warfare refers to methods which are different from traditional military force or physical destruction. It involves tactics like cyberattacks, electronic warfare, and information manipulation, among others.

New Delhi:

In the special press conference on Operation Sindoor, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Indian armed forces shot down many of the drones launched by Pakistani armed forces on Thursday using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The statement comes as Pakistan on Thursday attempted to hit targets in India by deploying around 300 to 400 drones.

Colonel Qureshi added, "The possible purpose of such large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and collect intelligence. A forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."

In military warfare, terms like kinetic and non-kinetic warfare hold significance as they are employed by militaries worldwide to counter challenges or cope with any exigencies emerging.

Non-kinetic methods of military warfare

The non-kinetic warfare refers to methods which are different from traditional military force or physical destruction. It involves tactics like cyberattacks, electronic warfare, and information manipulation, among others.

It may also involve non-military actors, which can be instrumental in hitting critical infrastructure, including communication networks, power grids, and financial systems.

The mention of non-kinetic methods, in the joint press conference of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of External Affairs, employed by Indian armed forces, implies that India would have downed Pakistani drones without physically engaging with them by using the tactics mentioned above.

What are kinetic methods?

Kinetic methods, as the name suggests, involve physical destruction. It is a term used to indicate military combat, which leads to directly destructive warfare.

It is different from soft forces of warfare, which involve cyberwarfare, diplomacy, lawfare, sanctions, information warfare, and others.

India's kinetic options to deter intruding objects

India has strong defence systems deployed on the border to tackle any intruding flying object. India's air defence systems include the Russia-made S-400, the indigenously developed Akash air defence systems, and others.

The Pakistani armed forces violated the Indian airspace several times over the entire western border on the night of May 7 and 8. The press conference further noted that Pakistan violated airspace "intending to target military infrastructure"

Also Read | Pakistan used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones against India: What are these drones?